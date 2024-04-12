Arsenal set to cash in on frustrated starlet at the end of season

Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino is reportedly seeking to depart the Emirates Stadium at the conclusion of this season due to his struggles to secure regular first-team opportunities with the Gunners.

Patino has spent the past two seasons away from Arsenal on loan spells, first at Blackpool and then at Swansea City. During his time at Swansea this season, he has garnered a lot playing time, drawing interest from clubs such as Juventus.

Juventus, still keen on the midfielder, presents a promising option for Patino, especially considering Arsenal’s apparent lack of immediate plans for him in their squad.

As Arsenal aims to reclaim its status as one of England’s top clubs, its focus may shift towards acquiring players who can make an immediate impact rather than relying solely on academy graduates who may require further development.

Patino is aware of the challenging task of breaking into Arsenal’s first team and is reportedly determined to seek a permanent departure from the club at the end of the season, as per reports from Standard Sport.

The midfielder will be hoping to attract interest from other prominent clubs when the transfer window reopens, offering him the opportunity for a fresh start and increased playing time at a higher level.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Patino is a fine talent, but as we look to win trophies soon, he will not get game time as regularly as he would have wanted at the Emirates.

