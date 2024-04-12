Arsenal set to cash in on frustrated starlet at the end of season

Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino is reportedly seeking to depart the Emirates Stadium at the conclusion of this season due to his struggles to secure regular first-team opportunities with the Gunners.
Patino has spent the past two seasons away from Arsenal on loan spells, first at Blackpool and then at Swansea City. During his time at Swansea this season, he has garnered a lot playing time, drawing interest from clubs such as Juventus.
Juventus, still keen on the midfielder, presents a promising option for Patino, especially considering Arsenal’s apparent lack of immediate plans for him in their squad.
As Arsenal aims to reclaim its status as one of England’s top clubs, its focus may shift towards acquiring players who can make an immediate impact rather than relying solely on academy graduates who may require further development.
Patino is aware of the challenging task of breaking into Arsenal’s first team and is reportedly determined to seek a permanent departure from the club at the end of the season, as per reports from Standard Sport.
The midfielder will be hoping to attract interest from other prominent clubs when the transfer window reopens, offering him the opportunity for a fresh start and increased playing time at a higher level.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Patino is a fine talent, but as we look to win trophies soon, he will not get game time as regularly as he would have wanted at the Emirates.
The article claims that Arsenal should let Patino leave since we want players who will have an instant impact to suit our aim of being a top club. I find that questionable since Juventus is itself a top club in Europe, with more trophies and titles than Arsenal. If they want Patino, it means he can make an immediate impact. The correct situation, in my opinion, is that Arteta, despite having improved us immensely, is very poor in nurturing young talents like Patino, hence the club and player would rather take full advantage of the transfer. If it were a certain Crystal Palace or Championship team that was scouting Patino, it would mean his level is at that level. But this is Juventus, already filled with some good midfielders. It speaks volumes about Patino’s level.
At some point we need to capitalize on our fine academy and develop those player resources.
Patino costs nothing, knows the cuband philosophy, just needs some sharpening and polish. Isn’t this part of assistant coaches jobs?
So possibly sell an academy talent because it’s too taxing to develop, yet spent 34 million on Vieira and he is being developed still?
Instead, WASTE 34 million on luxury player like Vieira who is clearly not ready or suited to Arsenal or the league. Vieira looks overwhelmed and overrun every time he tries.
Curious how one would decide someone is “not ready” when they never started or played with the first team.
I think Nwaneri’s development has been more prioritized by Arsenal, probably because Nwaneri is more technically-gifted?
Havertz is taller than Patino and Zinchenko’s close ball control is one of the best at Arsenal, so I don’t think Patino can start ahead of them in midfield next season
We’ve got Timber and Tomiyasu for the inverted-LB role, so Zinchenko might be moved up to an AM position
@gotanida well said👌
I think Patino should be sold for him to find expression. I rate him high and don’t want his tarlent wasted. However, we should retain our good wingers and full backs in the academy. The challenge of Arteta not giving enough minutes to academy players is that he is under pressure and desperate for results. And righly so, this is his 5th season.
👍
Patino looks the ideal replacement for Partey.
The last time we said a kid wasn’t ready several clubs tried to grab him, and now he’s a world beater.
Keep the kid and send him back out on loan.