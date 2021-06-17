Arsenal set to cash in on Mavropanos as Stuttgart move in

Arsenal fans are becoming jittery as the transfer window carries on passing without any action from the Gunners, either in purchases or sales, after we were expecting one of our busiest windows ever.
But after numerous Arsenal bids being rejected very quickly, it now appears that we are close to making our first sale at last.
Football.London seem convinced that we are going to let the big Greek defender Dinos Mavropanos move on to make room in the squad for Ben White, although the rumoured fee expected to be in the region of £7million it does not seem all that exciting.
Mavropanos has only made 7 appearances for the Gunners in his three years at the club, but after impressing the Stuttgart fans with 21 games for them on loan last season, the Germans seem keen to make the move permanent.
Mavropanos must also be keen to rejoin them as the report says talks have been ongoing since the end of the last campaign.
Oh I do wish Arsenal would start announcing a few deals to cam down the fans, who seem to be getting more and more frustrated as every day passes…
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Another give away without being given a chance at Arsenal. Apparently the muppets at Arsenal don’t see what Sven Mislantat saw and now Stuttgart obviously see.
Arsenal is being run by shockingly inept management team; the worst being Arteta and Edu.
Having.40m rejected for a player who might not be better than a player we want to sell for less than one-quarter of 40m is absolutely mental. This is sort of thing I blame Stan for. Allowing incompetent fools to throw away his club resources shows a lack of care. We don’t need Ben and if Arteta is bent on buy him he should sell Holding or Chambers to generate similar fee.
I really think standing should replace Edu and Arteta before the window close they are not doing business for the betterment of the club