Arsenal set to cash in on Mavropanos as Stuttgart move in

Arsenal fans are becoming jittery as the transfer window carries on passing without any action from the Gunners, either in purchases or sales, after we were expecting one of our busiest windows ever.

But after numerous Arsenal bids being rejected very quickly, it now appears that we are close to making our first sale at last.

Football.London seem convinced that we are going to let the big Greek defender Dinos Mavropanos move on to make room in the squad for Ben White, although the rumoured fee expected to be in the region of £7million it does not seem all that exciting.

Mavropanos has only made 7 appearances for the Gunners in his three years at the club, but after impressing the Stuttgart fans with 21 games for them on loan last season, the Germans seem keen to make the move permanent.

Mavropanos must also be keen to rejoin them as the report says talks have been ongoing since the end of the last campaign.

Oh I do wish Arsenal would start announcing a few deals to cam down the fans, who seem to be getting more and more frustrated as every day passes…