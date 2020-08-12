Arsenal set to cash-in on versatile 25 year-old amidst interest

Fulham are believed to be interested in a deal to sign Calum Chambers this summer, and Mikel Arteta is looking to cash-in.

The 25 year-old defender has struggled with his fitness in recent seasons, but was a regular fixture this term prior to succumbing to injury in Arteta’s first game in charge against Chelsea, and has only recently returned to training.

Chambers is no stranger to Fulham, having spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Craven Cottage, where he appeared in 31 league games, with the majority of those outings coming as a defensive midfielder.

The English defender spent much of this season playing as a centre-back or a right-back, where he impressed in both roles, and it remains to be seen where the player himself believes is his best role.

Had Calum not succumbed to injury in December, he could well have continued his run in the first-team, while the club may not have opted to sign Pablo Mari on loan in the January window, where Arsenal have since made that loan move permanent.

Our side now has a number of options in defence, with William Saliba returning from his loan with St Etienne, and we are also expected to sign another CB option, with both Malang Sarr and Gabriel Magalhaes both linked with a move.

Chambers could well be the victim of all these moves, with his proneness to injury possibly his biggest downfall.

The Sun claims that Fulham may have to shell out £12 Million to land their target, who was actually awarded their Player of the Season for the 18-19 campaign.

Should Arsenal keep Chambers for his ability and versatility or do his injury issues outweigh his importance?

Patrick