Arsenal set to cement 4th place with a win at Watford this weekend

Arsenal are set for another crucial weekend in the race for the Top Four, and the pressure is now on our young team to take all three points in the London derby against Watford.

Having see off Wolves twice to leave them trailing five points behind us having played two games more, we should be able to asume that they are the first to drop out of the battle for the Champions League.

This is how thing stands right now….



As you can see we have three games in hand of the two teams above us, Manchester United and West Ham, and a win at Watford could see us leapfrog both of them to make us short favourites to win this race.

The reason I am feeling so confident is that West ham have got a nigh on impossible task of trying to get a result at Anfield, against a superb Liverpool team that is aiming to close in on Manchester City at the pinnacle of the table, and are on a winning run of ten straight games.

But Manchester City will not just lie down and let Liverpool make up the points, and as luck would have it, Pep Guardiola’s side are also at home against their great local rivals Man United and will be confident of putting their “noisy neighbours” in their place.

So if all those results go our way and we take 4th, United and the Hammers will also be looking over their shoulders at Tottenham, who could rise to be level with West Ham with games in hand if they beat Everton in the Monday Night game, and stay just 3 points behind us.

So this weekend’s game’s are going to crucial for Arsenal, but I am sure there will be many more twists and turns in the weeks ahead…