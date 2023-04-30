Arsenal set to challenge Liverpool for Croatian midfielder

Arsenal is reportedly interested in Rennes midfielder Lovro Majer as they eye more players for the squad.

The Croatian is one of the best in his position in France and will likely earn a move away at the end of this campaign.

A report via The Daily Mail reveals Arsenal is working on a move to bring him to England, but they face competition from Liverpool.

The Reds have been poor in midfield in this campaign and will add at least three players to that spot on their team in the summer.

They have also watched Majer and consider him good enough for Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Both clubs are top sides in England and it will be an interesting battle for the Croatian, who seems to have developed into a very fine player.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need midfielders, but Majer might struggle to earn a place in our first team if he moves to the Emirates in the summer.

Liverpool will offload some midfielders when the term ends and might offer him a better prospect of first-team football if he makes the move to Anfield.

However, if we convince him he will get his chance to play, he might choose to move to the Emirates.

