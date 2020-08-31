Arsenal set to change their mind on the future of England international

Mail Online claims that Arsenal is prepared to make a U-turn on their decision to sell Ainsley Maitland Niles this summer.

The Gunners made him available for transfer this summer as they seek to raise funds and land Mikel Arteta’s top targets.

They have, however, watched as he has impressed as one of their most important players for some time now.

They wanted to take advantage of his rising stock after his fine form at the back end of last season to sell him, but he has continued to get better and as he earned his first call up to the senior England national team, the Gunners are now looking to keep him.

Wolves, Brighton and Newcastle have all shown interest in signing him, but Arsenal might decide to keep him at the club now, according to the report.

The midfielder is one of the most versatile members of the current Arsenal team and he has proven to be adept at playing in several positions.

Arteta has always wanted to keep him and playing him in big matches proves how much trust he has in his ability.

Maitland-Niles still has three years to run on his current Arsenal contract, but if he continues to perform this well, he might earn himself an improved deal soon.