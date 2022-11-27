Arsenal set to complete move for coveted youngster after transfer fee is reduced

Arsenal is set to complete the signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk after Shakhtar Donetsk decided to cash in on him and reduced their asking price for his signature.

The youngster has been one of the best attackers in Europe this season and has delivered some fine performances in the colours of his present employers.

Several clubs have been following him and Shakhtar continued to insist he was not for sale unless a suitor pays £90 million.

That fee was considered too much and was a way of putting off clubs who wanted to add him to their squad.

The attacker has always flirted with the idea of moving to the Emirates and could now get his wish as early as January.

A report on Mirror Football reveals Arsenal has agreed on a deal for the youngster for less than half the price Shakhtar wanted before now, as they close in on a £40 million transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mudryk is one of the finest young talents around and it will be great to see him in our colours.

The Ukrainian has been brilliant for much of this season and there is little doubt he will replicate that form when he joins us.

He also has time to develop into one of the most prominent players in the world if we manage his talents well.

This is exciting news, but we must wait for the club to confirm his capture before celebrating.

