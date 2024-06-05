Arsenal set to complete Raya deal in the next few days

Arsenal is set to complete the transfer of David Raya in the coming days after his stunning season on loan at the Emirates.

Raya has been in fantastic form for the Gunners since he moved there on loan from Brentford.

The Gunners surprised their fans when they signed him, as most were comfortable with Aaron Ramsdale as their first choice.

However, Mikel Arteta had wanted to sign Raya before acquiring Ramsdale and finally got his man.

The Spaniard quickly became the club’s number one at the expense of Ramsdale and has been in fantastic form so far.

He had the most clean sheets in the latest Premier League season and was in heroic form for the Gunners in the Champions League.

Everyone expects Arsenal to make his move permanent, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that it will happen in the coming days.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“In the next few days, Arsenal will proceed with their first signing of the summer with the permanent transfer of David Raya.

“Arsenal will be triggering the buy option of £27m.

“There already was a pact between Arsenal and Brentford to make the move permanent in the summer of 2024.”

Raya was in fantastic form in the most recent season, and we expect him to keep his shape when he returns from the summer break, so we need to sign him permanently as soon as possible.

