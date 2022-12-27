Arsenal set to complete signing of European hot-shot this week

Arsenal is set to complete the transfer of Mykhailo Mudryk this week after opening talks with Shakhtar Donetsk for his signature.

The attacker is one of the finest young attackers in Europe this season and has been delivering top performances on the continent and domestically.

Several clubs have been linked with a move for him, but Arsenal seems to have come the closest to adding him to their squad.

Reports claim they are making progress in talks with his current employers, and sources have told Football Insider the deal could be sorted before the weekend.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mudryk has been one of the more exciting players to watch in Europe this season, and it will be a solid piece of business to add him to our current squad.

We have an abundance of attacking talent already, and he will certainly make us even more unpredictable when we go on the offence against opponents.

He is also very young, which means we are making a signing that could remain on our books for around a decade as long as he keeps performing well.

We must act fast and complete the transfer before another suitor emerges and offers more money for his signature, ending our pursuit in disappointment.