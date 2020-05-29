Arsenal set to continue cost-cutting with up to ten scouts facing the sack

Arsenal is set to fire some of their scouts this summer because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gunners are one of the teams that have been hit the hardest by the coronavirus pandemic and they have been looking for ways to keep their finances on an even keel.

They asked their players to take a pay cut earlier in the year and have fired some of their top scouts before now.

It seems that their cut-costing drive hasn’t finished yet with the Mail claiming that the Gunners are set to let go of some of their scouts who are soon to be out of contract.

The report claims that the scouts have been informed via emails that their contract which expires at the end of June won’t be renewed for obvious reasons.

These scouts have been an important part of the club’s success because they have helped them unearth players like Reiss Nelson and Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal fans don’t know exactly what to expect from their team when the transfer window reopens as the club continues to find a way to save money.

It is unclear if they are cutting costs so that they can have a good amount of money for new transfers or because they genuinely have a shortage of cash.

This also puts into perspective the consequences of some of the Arsenal players refusing to take a pay cut as well as the clubs self-sufficiency model which means that the owner Stan Kroenke is unlikely to inject any monies.