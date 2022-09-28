Arsenal set to copy Manchester City’s business playbook

Arsenal could soon become a multi-club organisation just like Manchester City, according to a new report.

City has a portfolio of several clubs around the world, and they continue to expand them.

These feeder teams allow them to spot and sign the best talents around the world, and they can also send their youngsters out on loan to these teams for further development.

It is a model that seems to make sense, and Chelsea’s new owner Todd Boehly has admitted he is considering buying a few feeder clubs too.

The Guardian reports Arsenal’s Stan Kroenke and Liverpool’s John Henry could also consider adding new teams to their portfolio.

It means the Gunners will soon have a team they can send some youth team players on loan to so they can develop further.

Just Arsenal Opinion

City has been very successful with this model, so it is not a surprise that Arsenal and other clubs are considering it.

It would be interesting to see if this is true and which continent we could buy our feeder teams.

But the club in London remains the most important business of the Kroenke family in football.

We need to pay attention to the current rebuild and ensure it goes through successfully.

