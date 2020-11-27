Arsenal set to cut short the loan deal of versatile youngster

Football Insider reports that Arsenal is set to recall Zak Swanson from his current loan deal at Dutch side, MVV Maastricht.

The Englishman was sent there on loan this season after he had a very fine 2019/2020 season with the club’s under23’s.

He had been expected to see a lot of game time in the senior team, but he has made just three appearances for them this season.

He has also struggled with injuries and illnesses in a new country and it seems that the Gunners have seen enough to make them recall him.

They will look to take advantage of the recall option that was placed in his loan agreement to bring him back to London.

He has been used as a right-back for much of his time out there on loan, however, he can also play in midfield and further forward.

His fine form for the Arsenal under23s last season earned him a place in the first-team training, but he seems to have gone backwards on those gains while on loan this season.

Arsenal want their youngsters to do well when they head out on loan, and when they are not afforded enough chances to play, the club recalls them for more engagement back home with their reserves.