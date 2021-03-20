Arsenal set to deal with Guendouzi again as Berlin lose interest in him

Arsenal farmed out Matteo Guendouzi on loan to Hertha Berlin in the summer after he fell out with Mikel Arteta.

He started his time brightly with the Germans and even earned high praise for his contributions to the team.

However, things have unravelled for him as it seems his old habits never died, they just went into hiding to allow him to have a good start in Berlin.

A report from Bild says the Germans will not sign him permanently and they cannot wait for him to return to Arsenal in the summer.

They branded the midfielder as having a ‘stubborn’ personality and a ‘resistance to advice’.

Guendouzi has always had a questionable character and that saw him fall out with Arteta frequently.

The Spaniard has no appetite to be his manager again and the Gunners hoped that he would find a home in Berlin and leave them in the summer.

With his contract expiring in June 2022, Arsenal has to sell him in the next transfer window or risk losing him for nothing after the next campaign.

The midfielder is undeniably talented, but the Gunners will pray that his attitude doesn’t stop teams from making a move for him when he is put up for sale.