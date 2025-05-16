Arsenal set to debut new home kit in final home game of the season

The Gunners will wear their new home shirt for next season on Sunday 18th May, when we face Newcastle at the Emirates. It has become tradition for the players to sport the new design in the final home game of each campaign. Premier League regulations prevented this twelve months ago, as a team lifting the title had to do so in the same kit worn throughout the season.

Few would put it past Arsenal to seize every marketing opportunity. Some cynics may even suggest it is no coincidence the kit release date arrives alongside transfer rumours surfacing in the media. For years, many fans have said that if the club put as much effort into performances on the pitch as they do into their promotional videos, they would be among the world’s best.

See Arsenal’s new home kit for 2025/26 season

Price tags and priorities spark mixed emotions

There is no design that will ever fully justify the £85 price tag for a replica or the £120 cost for the authentic version. These figures do not even include extras such as long sleeves, name and number customisation or badges. Many supporters will remember a time when £40 would get you the same kit, ironically during years when Arsenal were lifting the Premier League title.

This is not exclusive to North London. Across the UK and various industries, pricing is dictated by supply and demand. A company can charge high prices simply because people are willing to pay. That is why some fans question the narrative around patience, particularly in times such as January when billionaire owners fail to invest in the squad. The Kroenke family often cite financial caution while many supporters are struggling to afford a shirt during a cost-of-living crisis.

A safe design rooted in tradition

There is no need to stretch budgets for the authentic version simply for leisure or matchday wear. Most fans do not have the physique for the skin-tight fit. The professional version includes a heat-applied crest and HEAT.RDY cooling technology, but even if you play football regularly, it is worth questioning whether the price increase offers value.

Adidas have developed a strong reputation since partnering with Arsenal. Their away kits tend to be more adventurous, as there is more creative licence to break with tradition. Internal research reportedly shows that fans are less comfortable with significant changes to the home shirt’s classic red and white theme. For that reason, many supporters prefer the away kit as an annual purchase, feeling there is little variation in the home shirt year on year.

This year’s home design is subtle. The badge has returned after a period where only the cannon featured. The most notable difference is the colour of the brand’s iconic three stripes. While gold worked during the 20th anniversary of the Invincibles, red stripes are likely to be more welcome than the recent blue. The blue sported on this season’s kit (on Declan Rice below) will be replaced with the new 2025/26 red and white kit.

For the first time in a while, Arsenal will walk out at the Emirates in just two colours, red and white. It is a safe choice that avoids controversy. One small touch of creativity has been added. A gothic ‘A’ pattern is embedded in the red fabric, a detail that feels more like a tattoo — something that is there, but only truly visible to those who look closely.

Arsenal and Adidas have described the kit as being inspired by the human heart, representing a journey to the life force behind the badge. Whether this concept is imagined after production or formed in genuine early-stage brainstorming is anyone’s guess.

I score the new shirt a safe 7 out of 10. What’s your score, Gooners?

Dan Smith

