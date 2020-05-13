Arsenal set to ditch 25 year-old on a free transfer

Matt Macey will be leaving Arsenal on a free transfer this summer, with our club supposedly unwilling to offer him a new contract.

The shotstopper joined the club at the age of 19, but only managed to play for the first team on two competitive outings.

Macey only conceded one goal against Norwich City in the League Cup in 2-1 extra-time win back in 2017, before keeping a clean sheet in the Europa League in a 0-0 draw with Red Star Belgrade a couple weeks later, but he has failed to be selected since.

The English goalkeeper has played out the current campaign as our third-option behind both Bernd Leno and Emiliano Martinez, while Arthur Okonkwo is held in high regard in the youth squad, and may well step-up in Macey’s absence.

The 18 year-old goalkeeper has had issues with injuries this term, but has previously travelled with the playing squad for European outings such as against Napoli.

It wouldn’t surprise me to hear that Emiliano Martinez was looking to quit the club in the coming window either, with Bernd Leno very much cementing his place as first-choice despite the Argentine’s claims that he was ‘equal to or better than’ his counterpart.

The latter’s departure on the other hand would likely see us look into the transfer market for a back-up option, although there has been little reports in the media linking us with a new goalkeeper at present.

Did Macey deserve more playing time after his two first-team appearances? Is the goalkeeping role one of the toughest to gain experience?

