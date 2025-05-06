Arsenal set to do battle with Manchester City for La Liga ace

A lot of factors have been to blame for the season Arsenal had thus far. Injuries and player unavailability due to other reasons have had the biggest but the lack of quality personnel right from the start has contributed immensely. The first thing that comes to mind is obviously the center-forward position – rightly so – but Arsenal have also lacked quality on the wings. This specifically and almost exclusively applies to the left. Neither Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Raheem Sterling have found anything close to consistency this term. The latter hasn’t even been deemed good enough to start amidst the barrage of injuries throughout. We don’t have to look too far back to see the need for quality improvement in that area. Two of our best chances against PSG came via Martinelli and Trossard, with both failing to convert. Although to cut them some slack, Gianluigi Donnarumma was in excellent form on the night. Of all the criticism directed his way for the past two seasons, Gabriel Martinelli‘s work rate has been and still is a valuable asset for the Gunners, but if his attacking play doesn’t improve – which looks the absolute case – Arsenal will have no choice but to upgrade.

The recurring name has obviously been Nico Williams, however a few more have started to crop up in recent days and weeks. One of such is the Real Madrid and Brazil forward Rodrygo. Spanish outlet, Relevo reports that the Gunners have inquired about his availability in recent days as Real Madrid plan for a busy summer window. The Gunners now join long-term admirers Manchester City in the race for his signature. His acquisition won’t come cheap however, a valuation in the region of €100milion has been slapped on the player. Also, a potential bidding war could also hike up the price. The Brazilian will also have internal discussions with Real Madrid concerning his role in the squad before a decision is made on his future.

Looking at his versatility, he really looks like an “Arteta” type player hence his signature would make sense, but let me get your opinion gooners. Should Arsenal prioritize a move for Rodrygo in the summer?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

