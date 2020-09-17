Arsenal set to earn a transfer windfall from an unlikely source

Arsenal has been looking for money to complete some of their summer business and they are about to get a little help that they may not have expected.

101Greatgoals is reporting that the Gunners are in line to earn a windfall from the likely transfer of their former academy player, Chuba Akpom.

The Englishman is set to make a return to English football after Middleborough had a 3 million euros bid for his signature accepted by Greek side PAOK.

The forward has been on the books of the former Greek Champions since 2018, and his fine showing for them has earned him a return to the English Championship.

It claims that should he make the move, Arsenal will be entitled to 40% of the fee, which might be added to Mikel Arteta’s transfer budget.

Arsenal has had a busy transfer window, adding the likes of Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes to their starting XI already.

They still want to add a midfielder and they need all the money that they can get to sign one.

Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar have been mentioned as possible targets, both players will cost a fortune, but the fee realised from Akpom’s transfer can help.