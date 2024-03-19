Arsenal set to enjoy an advantage over Man Utd in race for Swedish ace

Arsenal has received a boost in their pursuit of Alexander Isak as top Premier League clubs track the striker.

Isak has been on Arsenal’s radar since his time at Real Sociedad in La Liga before he made the move to the Premier League to join Newcastle United.

The striker has proven to be an excellent addition for the Magpies, and Arsenal’s interest in him persists.

As they seek to sign a new frontman at the end of this season, it remains uncertain which player will ultimately join their ranks, but Isak is among the contenders.

Manchester United is also interested in the Swedish star and could potentially add him to their squad, but they now face a disadvantage.

Reports suggest that the Red Devils are looking to appoint Dan Ashworth as one of their directors and are engaged in talks to recruit him from Newcastle United.

According to a report from iNews, Newcastle may include a transfer ban clause in the deal, preventing Ashworth from signing players from Newcastle to Manchester United, at least for the time being.

This restriction leaves Arsenal with a significant advantage in the race for Isak’s signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Isak has been a fine striker in the Premier League, and stepping up to a big club like Arsenal can even make him perform better.