Arsenal set to enjoy one of the shortest breaks among Premier League sides

Arsenal is set to play their first competitive game on the 29th of this month, about a month after their last competitive game of the 2019/2020 season and that will see the Gunners having had the shortest amount of time to rest among the top six Premier League teams, as revealed in the Sun.

Mikel Arteta managed to help Arsenal overcome a turbulent start to the season to win the FA Cup for the 14th time in the club’s history.

The Gunners played their last game on the 1st of this month and they gave their players around 20 days off so that they can spend some time away from football before returning to start the new season.

Arsenal’s next competitive game will be on the 29th of this month after their FA Cup win gave them the chance to contest for the first trophy of the season, the Community Shield.

That will mean that Arteta’s team will have had just 28 days of rest between their last competitive action and the next one.

Compared to their other top-six rivals, they will have had the shortest break.

Liverpool, whom they face in the Community Shield will have had 34 days of rest before that game, while Tottenham will have 48 days of rest between their competitive games.