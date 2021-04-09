Arsenal set to extend contract of Man City target

Arsenal are said to be close to agreeing a new four-year deal with Folarin Balogun, who has been attracting attention from Manchester City.

The Gunners have been in talks with the young striker for much of the season, having failed to agree terms over a new deal thus far, but a breakthrough is believed to have emerged.

Sportsmail amongst others are claiming that the uncertainty over his future can be cast off with a new contract set to be thrashed out.

Balogun attracted plenty of attention with just months remaining on his current deal, and with his rare appearances in the first-team having excited onlookers.

The youngster has two goals and an assist from his five substitute outings in the Europa League and League Cup.

The 19 year-old is now expected to sign a new four-year contract to stay in North London beyond the summer, despite a number of offers believed to have been on the cards from England and abroad.

It will be interesting to see if his new contract will see him get his Premier League debut before the season ends, or if he will be given the chance to overthrow Eddie Nketiah in the pecking order, with the latter currently third choice striker behind both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

