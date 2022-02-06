Arsenal set to face strong competition from rivals for strike-target

Both Chelsea and Manchester United are believed are set to provide competition in the race to sign Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad this summer, one who is also high on the wish-list of Arsenal.

The Gunners failed in their pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic, who scored a sublime goal on debut for new side Juventus this evening, and will now put their striker search off until the summer.

One who is believed to be well on our radar is Isak however, who has been in top form for both club and country of late, and we are believed to be considering making a splash in the summer to try and bring him to north London.

Our chances of landing him may well be slimming however, with big-spenders Man United and Chelsea believed to be eyeing his signature also. CaughtOffside cites both the Evening Standard and the Daily Mirror in reporting that the latter are struggling to get the right tune out of summer signing Romelu Lukaku, while the Red Devils are still in need of a new striker, with Cristiano Ronaldo only a temporary solution to their woes, while Anthony Martial was allowed to leave last month.

I’m not convinced that Isak’s goal output is quite ready to take us to the next level, but I believe he would be a great signing for years to come as him and our other young players share the load up front, but he may well be better suited to playing for Chelsea in reality.

What we need is a true goalscorer to take us up a gear, and for that reason I’m still stewing over missing out on Vlahovic last month.

Do you believe Isak would take us tot he next level?

Patrick