Bruno Guimarães is one of the players Arsenal are expected to pursue as Andrea Berta looks to strengthen the squad ahead of next season. The Gunners have long been admirers of the Brazilian midfielder, having monitored him since his time at Lyon. However, Newcastle United ultimately secured his signature, beating Arsenal to the transfer.

Since arriving at St James’ Park, Guimarães has developed into one of the club’s most influential players. His leadership qualities and consistent performances have earned him the captain’s armband, a testament to how highly he is regarded within the squad. His impact has been instrumental in Newcastle’s recent success, and he has emerged as one of the most complete midfielders in European football.

The midfielder further cemented his status as a key figure by playing a crucial role in helping Newcastle lift the Carabao Cup—an achievement of great significance, as it marked the club’s first major trophy in almost a century. His contributions have been vital to Newcastle’s resurgence, and the Magpies will be determined to keep hold of him as they seek to build on their progress.

However, Arsenal are expected to test Newcastle’s resolve at the end of the season. The Gunners are keen to bolster their midfield, and Guimarães fits the profile of the player they need to elevate their squad to the next level. Given his technical ability, defensive work rate, and leadership qualities, he would be an excellent addition to Mikel Arteta’s team.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal will face strong resistance in their attempts to sign him, as Newcastle are unwilling to part ways with one of their most valuable assets. The report suggests that the Magpies are prepared to reject any offers, making it another likely transfer setback for the Gunners in their pursuit of the Brazilian.

Guimarães is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in Europe, and Newcastle are fully aware that replacing him would be a costly and challenging task. As a result, they are expected to do everything possible to retain his services, making a transfer to Arsenal highly unlikely unless an exceptional offer is made.