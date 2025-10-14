Arsenal Injury News Arsenal News

Arsenal set to finally unleash £45m signing when Premier League returns

Piero Hincapié (Photo by Franklin Jacome/Getty Images)

Arsenal return to action on Saturday with a London derby clash against Fulham.

There is plenty to look forward to in this one. The Gunners have the chance to cement their place at the top of the Premier League table and stretch their lead. But while Gooners will be eyeing that, Saturday’s trip to Craven Cottage could also offer the perfect opportunity to get a proper look at summer signing Piero Hincapié, finally.

Chance for Hincapié to shine

Brought in as a clear upgrade on Jakub Kiwior, the South American defender has featured for just a single minute so far, coming off the bench in the Champions League away at Athletic Club since arriving.

Injuries have played their part, but even putting those aside, Hincapié is rated so highly that, despite joining on loan, many believe Arsenal would be open to making the deal permanent. Still, nothing is ever guaranteed. He will need to prove on the pitch that he is worthy of donning the red and white and carrying the cannon on his chest. That chance begins this weekend.

(Photo by Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images)

Arteta’s update and Kiwior’s progress

When Hincapié missed the West Ham game, Mikel Arteta provided an update via Arsenal media, saying:

“He will be available after the international break. This game came too fast.”

With William Saliba already rested and summer recruit Cristhian Mosquera handed his opportunities, it could now be Gabriel’s turn to sit out. If Hincapié is as good as billed, he should slot seamlessly into Arsenal’s central defence.

That said, the man he was brought in to replace, Jakub Kiwior, has made a strong impression out on loan. The Pole has been superb this season, racking up seven consecutive clean sheets for Poland and FC Porto. He is fast becoming one of Europe’s standout defenders, and now it is up to Hincapié to prove he is truly an upgrade on the ex-Spezia man.

Looking forward to seeing Hincapie in action?

Daniel O
__________________________________________________________________________________________
  1. Hincapie realistically has a chance of featuring from the start v Brighton in Carabao Cup on Oct 29. In other matches Hincapie is fielded as matches come closer to conclusion for the purpose of bolstering the defence.

