Arsenal set to free up space for new wages by offloading bad boy to the Germans

Matteo Guendouzi is set to leave Arsenal this summer, albeit temporarily, after falling out with Mikel Arteta.

The Frenchman has been out of the Arsenal team since he fell out with Arteta in the aftermath of Arsenal’s loss to Brighton during Project Restart.

The Frenchman has developed a reputation for being a bad boy and his attitude doesn’t seem to fit into what Arteta is trying to achieve at Arsenal.

The Spaniard claimed that he has given everyone the chance to have a new beginning, but Guendouzi is yet to figure in any matchday squad so far.

Sky Sports reports that he is set to make a move to Germany with Hertha Berlin after the Germans asked to take him on loan.

The deal is set to be purely a loan move with no obligation or option to sign him permanently.

While Arsenal isn’t expected to earn money from the transaction, the report suggests that the Germans will pay his wages, freeing up the north London side from that burden.

The 21-year-old might still have a future at Arsenal, but he will have to grab this chance and show the Gunners that he has matured well enough to still play for them.