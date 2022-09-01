Arsenal set to improve on rejected offer to land midfield star

Arsenal are set to launch a second Deadline Day offer to sign Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz ahead of today’s deadline.

The Gunners have been linked with numerous central midfielders since the window opened, but there wasn’t much talk about actual offers made. Our stance may well have changed following the injuries to both Thomas Partey and Mo Elneny this week however, and we seemingly decided that Luiz was the man to add to our squad.

Villa have proved reluctant to allow him to leave however, but after having an offer accepted for Wolves CM Leandro Dendoncker, they could well open to a change in stance, and we are claimed to be ready to test their resolve with a second offer for his signature.

🚨 Arsenal going back in with 2nd offer for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz. Opening #AFC approach for Brazil international unsuccessful but they aren’t giving up. #AVFC insist 24yo will not be leaving. Player believed to be keen on move @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/TtW8LTvvm5 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 1, 2022

It will be interesting to see if the Villains do stand firm and try to resist our offer, and if we have to move for an alternative option instead as the hours tick down in the window, but with the player supposedly keen on the switch you would imagine that we should be OK.

