Arsenal set to improve on rejected offer to land midfield star

Arsenal are set to launch a second Deadline Day offer to sign Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz ahead of today’s deadline.
The Gunners have been linked with numerous central midfielders since the window opened, but there wasn’t much talk about actual offers made. Our stance may well have changed following the injuries to both Thomas Partey and Mo Elneny this week however, and we seemingly decided that Luiz was the man to add to our squad.
Villa have proved reluctant to allow him to leave however, but after having an offer accepted for Wolves CM Leandro Dendoncker, they could well open to a change in stance, and we are claimed to be ready to test their resolve with a second offer for his signature.
🚨 Arsenal going back in with 2nd offer for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz. Opening #AFC approach for Brazil international unsuccessful but they aren’t giving up. #AVFC insist 24yo will not be leaving. Player believed to be keen on move @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/TtW8LTvvm5
— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 1, 2022
It will be interesting to see if the Villains do stand firm and try to resist our offer, and if we have to move for an alternative option instead as the hours tick down in the window, but with the player supposedly keen on the switch you would imagine that we should be OK.
Patrick
————————————
The Just Arsenal Show discusses the potential of Mykhaylo Mudryk. This young Ukranian would be a great signing…
Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
We need this guy and there is no time for us to delay the deal again, Arsenal should pay their asking price and let join his Brazilian guys ASAP….
this is their only chance to make good money off of him. Why do i feel liked Gerrard’s ego is driving Villa to reject our bids 🙄
A decent defensive Middlefielder, still only 24, a Brazilian international, EPL accustomed. Will be a backup to Partey at most
This is a position we’ve been crying out for. I say get him, a lot will be saying it’s a panic buy but for me he does improve our Middlefield numbers wise.
Former City player too so well drilled in how we’d want him to play.
Luiz is a good defender, but not great in transition and moving us forward…not our usual standard. He’s not even able, even like, Xhaka able to spray the ball around. It looks like we will get him, so let’s hope he is purely back up and for the Europa League. He is strong though so will have his use.
I’m not so sure Sean, he seems good in transition to me very progressive with the ball more flare than elneny and xhaxa and more mobile 🤔
GoalDan
Hope you are right. Whenever I’ve watched him he seems to not have great pass accuracy. I agree he’s a good defender and a strong tackler, but not somebody who can break with intensity and set up attacks. A strong defender though. Just IMHO.
Douglas Luiz doesn’t seem to be getting the plaudits and the recognition he deserves.
For starters, he is a young, athletic player with an engine on him. He has solid technique, great shooting and passing range and will be a solid addition on set piece duty. He can play various roles in the midfield although is a natural mezzala and deep lying playmaker.
Fans and followers seem to be shortsighted. Yes, he hasn’t featured regularly the first few games this season but since he signed for Villa from Man City three years ago – he has been a regular starter. He’s also only 24 and a full Brazil international, he is a proven Premier League player and knows what it is at this level.
His strength and stamina makes him a formidable player and personality wise, he fits right in to the group. It is the sort of signing that is typical of our group of players and just what we need – not too young in that he needs time to develop as he is already a proven PL player but can only get better with the right level of opportunities and coaching. I’d even go as far as saying he could become a mainstay in the XI if Xhaka’s form drops off for any reason (although I hope not!). Douglas can occupy that no.6 slot which we so desperately need, with Partey being the box to box player and Odegaard upfront.
Douglas Luiz would be fabulous addition if we can pull this one off!
Spot on Tony.
Villa hav no choice…. He is on his last Yr of his contract, today is their last chance to get something from the player or he will go for nothing
Talk of £40m for him though… we can’t be held to ransom. Any player in the final year of a contract shouldn’t cost anything like that. I read Leicester are looking for around the same for YT. I can’t wait for the window to close so I can stop scrolling the internet