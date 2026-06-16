Arsenal set to keep key man after Real Madrid moved for another player

Arsenal have been facing a threat from Real Madrid over the future of Riccardo Calafiori, but that concern now appears to have faded as the defender is expected to remain in North London, according to Mirror Football.

Jose Mourinho was reportedly keen to add a new left-back to his Real Madrid squad and was quickly linked with a move for Calafiori, a player he had previously worked with during their time together at AS Roma. That existing relationship led many to believe a transfer could become a genuine possibility during the current window.

Given Real Madrid’s stature in world football, very few players would be expected to reject an approach from the Spanish giants. As a result, Arsenal supporters had understandable concerns that Calafiori could be tempted away after establishing himself during two impressive seasons at the Emirates Stadium.

Real Madrid Turn Their Attention Elsewhere

However, those fears have now eased following reports that Real Madrid have opted to strengthen the left side of their defence by signing Marc Cucurella from Chelsea during this transfer window.

The Spaniard has reportedly been identified as the club’s preferred option, effectively ending their interest in Calafiori. Arsenal are understood to believe that there is currently no other club capable of persuading the Italian international to leave the Premier League champions.

For Calafiori, remaining at Arsenal offers the opportunity to continue building on one of the most successful periods of his career. The defender has become an important part of a side that has developed into one of the strongest teams in European football.

Bright Future Ahead at Arsenal

Arsenal lifted the Premier League title this summer and also reached the Champions League final, underlining the progress they have made in recent seasons.

The Gunners are already being tipped to challenge strongly for major honours again next term, including another push for European success. Calafiori will undoubtedly believe that he can play a significant role in those ambitions if he maintains his current level of performance.

With Real Madrid seemingly out of the picture, Arsenal can now focus on the new campaign with greater confidence that one of their key defenders will remain committed to the club’s long-term project.

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