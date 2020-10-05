Arsenal set to land long-term target in a major deadline day coup

Sky Sports reports Arsenal is expected to complete the signing of Thomas Partey today as the clock winds down on the transfer window.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been Arsenal’s top transfer target in this window and he has been expected to make the move to the Emirates all summer.

The Gunners have, however, struggled to pay his release clause which is set at £45m but that has changed now.

With some players set to leave the Emirates before the transfer window shuts at 11 pm today, the Gunners are expected to be able to pay his release clause and sign him from the Spanish giants.

Partey is an Arsenal fan and he has been keen to make the move to north London, the Gunners aren’t expected to have any problems sorting out his personal terms if that hasn’t been agreed already.

Arsenal had been linked with moves for Houssem Aouar and Jorginho in the last few weeks, but Lyon stopped the sale of any of their players from last Saturday, and it is unlikely that Chelsea will have been willing to allow Jorginho to join a rival.

Partey comes to Arsenal as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in Europe and he is expected to make the team even stronger.