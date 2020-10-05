Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal set to land long-term target in a major deadline day coup

Sky Sports reports Arsenal is expected to complete the signing of Thomas Partey today as the clock winds down on the transfer window.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been Arsenal’s top transfer target in this window and he has been expected to make the move to the Emirates all summer.

The Gunners have, however, struggled to pay his release clause which is set at £45m but that has changed now.

With some players set to leave the Emirates before the transfer window shuts at 11 pm today, the Gunners are expected to be able to pay his release clause and sign him from the Spanish giants.

Partey is an Arsenal fan and he has been keen to make the move to north London, the Gunners aren’t expected to have any problems sorting out his personal terms if that hasn’t been agreed already.

Arsenal had been linked with moves for Houssem Aouar and Jorginho in the last few weeks, but Lyon stopped the sale of any of their players from last Saturday, and it is unlikely that Chelsea will have been willing to allow Jorginho to join a rival.

Partey comes to Arsenal as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in Europe and he is expected to make the team even stronger.

  1. Eche says:
    October 5, 2020 at 3:03 pm

    I can now partey

    Reply
  2. RSH says:
    October 5, 2020 at 3:06 pm

    The type of signing that can transform a team. Crossing my fingers all goes well!

    Reply
  3. d says:
    October 5, 2020 at 3:06 pm

    Don’t want to get hopes up until it’s announced that Partey has signed with us. However, he is one of the best B2B midfielders in the world, who consistently does it on the top levels of football; just ask Liverpool.
    At the risk of sounding greedy, add Soumare also as a DM and Arsenal could be putting together a very solid team with talent all over the pitch.

    Reply
  4. Emmaobi says:
    October 5, 2020 at 3:10 pm

    Buy him and Benrahma or Him and Loan Lemar.

    Reply
  5. Simon says:
    October 5, 2020 at 3:12 pm

    So no creative player?. We have become more competitive but more boring. I miss the arsenal. Of 2000s…see Everton, leeds and Aston villa… Leeds never caved in even when the player Liverpool and mancity. Why must Arteta always fear big teams?.

    Reply
    1. ACE says:
      October 5, 2020 at 3:16 pm

      AFC are on the verge of FINALLY
      signing that midfield general we
      havent had since Viera and your
      moaning on about a lack of
      creativity?

      I cant only imagine what your
      complaint would be on winning
      lottery…”Well I still have to pay taxes
      on this”

      SMMFH

      Reply
      1. SueP says:
        October 5, 2020 at 3:19 pm

        👍

        Reply
      2. Simon says:
        October 5, 2020 at 3:33 pm

        You have issues

        Reply
        1. Sid says:
          October 5, 2020 at 3:35 pm

          No one has issues. What he has is an opinion, which is different than yours…

          Reply
        2. ACE says:
          October 5, 2020 at 3:38 pm

          With supposed Arsenal fans always
          whining and condemning the
          club I love, why YES I DO.

          If AFC happen to add Benrahma
          before the domestic window
          shuts would you be pleased
          with the clubs transfer
          business?

          I reckon you’d find something to
          complain about.

          Reply
    2. Val says:
      October 5, 2020 at 3:46 pm

      Why do we need a creative player when we have 2-4 players that can play CAM if we go back to 4-3-3?

      Its arguably Willian’s and Ceballos best position
      then you have ESR who could get game time there and if there is anyway back at all, Ozil.

      Reply
      1. ACE says:
        October 5, 2020 at 3:57 pm

        Well said Val.

        I would of loved for HA to join
        Arsenal but after coming back
        to reality following his failed
        courtship I’m quite content
        that Edu and MA decided
        against shelling out a ridiculous
        sum for the young Frenchmen.

        The addition of TP could provide
        the impetus for MA to switch
        back to his preferred 3-3-4
        formation with DC or Willian
        playing a more forward creative
        role in the midfield diamond.

        Reply
    3. jon fox says:
      October 5, 2020 at 3:56 pm

      Oh ye of little faith! It must be so miserable for you and your permanent half empty glass. Just be glad you are a GOONER, as in different circumstances you might have ended up a Spud fan or of an even smaller club than them. And then be glad, sigh with relief and thank your lucky stars. As I do daily!

      Reply
  6. Malaysian gunner says:
    October 5, 2020 at 3:13 pm

    Arsenal have been looking soft in the
    md for a long time.
    Hopefully he can bring physicality to me the md

    Reply
  7. Dhoni says:
    October 5, 2020 at 3:15 pm

    just do it and dont think even about jourginho.

    Reply
  8. Sue says:
    October 5, 2020 at 3:23 pm

    Now a medical is being mentioned… pinch me… am I dreaming???!!!

    Reply
    1. ACE says:
      October 5, 2020 at 3:30 pm

      Fingers crossed Sue, but the Partey
      train seems to be rolling down the
      tracks.

      😁😂😜

      Reply
    2. Adega Olatunji says:
      October 5, 2020 at 3:41 pm

      I am jumping already

      Reply
  9. emmygonner says:
    October 5, 2020 at 3:30 pm

    some fans ate ingrate,they don’t value anything arsenal is buying except those they miss.
    Now they are complaining about TP…

    Reply
    1. Ay Ibrahim Jr says:
      October 5, 2020 at 3:32 pm

      I can’t wait to see Thomas partey deal to be done,we are all together waiting for it to happen before the end of deadline today

      Reply
  10. Sid says:
    October 5, 2020 at 3:31 pm

    Are we allowed to Partey tomorrow?

    Reply
  11. Dhoni says:
    October 5, 2020 at 3:39 pm

    I qas hungry but now am full.

    Reply
  12. Winston says:
    October 5, 2020 at 3:43 pm

    Would be awesome if it happens. Fingers crossed

    Reply
  13. Adega Olatunji says:
    October 5, 2020 at 3:44 pm

    This is the real deal

    Reply
  14. gotanidea says:
    October 5, 2020 at 3:47 pm

    His salary is reported to be 250 K per week + a seven-figure signing fee. I think he’s too expensive for what he does, because he’s just a DM

    Partey isn’t even at the prime Vieira’s level, but we’re too desperate to sign him. We should’ve looked for a cheaper and younger one

    Reply
    1. Ackshay says:
      October 5, 2020 at 3:52 pm

      250k keep dreaming buddy aint no one at arsenal except auba and ozil at that salary level. more like 120-150k

      Reply
    2. Defund The Media says:
      October 5, 2020 at 3:53 pm

      Hes definitely not “just a dm” hes great on the ball, can cut through midfields and has a great passing range as well as being solid defensively

      Reply
  15. Abul says:
    October 5, 2020 at 3:57 pm

    I am holding my breath waiting anxiously for the BIG BREAKING NEWS

    THOMAS PARTEY IS OUR OWN

    Won’t sleep until the window is finally closed.

    Reply

