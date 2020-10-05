Arsenal set to land long-term target in a major deadline day coup

Sky Sports reports Arsenal is expected to complete the signing of Thomas Partey today as the clock winds down on the transfer window.
The Ghanaian midfielder has been Arsenal’s top transfer target in this window and he has been expected to make the move to the Emirates all summer.
The Gunners have, however, struggled to pay his release clause which is set at £45m but that has changed now.
With some players set to leave the Emirates before the transfer window shuts at 11 pm today, the Gunners are expected to be able to pay his release clause and sign him from the Spanish giants.
Partey is an Arsenal fan and he has been keen to make the move to north London, the Gunners aren’t expected to have any problems sorting out his personal terms if that hasn’t been agreed already.
Arsenal had been linked with moves for Houssem Aouar and Jorginho in the last few weeks, but Lyon stopped the sale of any of their players from last Saturday, and it is unlikely that Chelsea will have been willing to allow Jorginho to join a rival.
Partey comes to Arsenal as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in Europe and he is expected to make the team even stronger.
I can now partey
The type of signing that can transform a team. Crossing my fingers all goes well!
Don’t want to get hopes up until it’s announced that Partey has signed with us. However, he is one of the best B2B midfielders in the world, who consistently does it on the top levels of football; just ask Liverpool.
At the risk of sounding greedy, add Soumare also as a DM and Arsenal could be putting together a very solid team with talent all over the pitch.
Buy him and Benrahma or Him and Loan Lemar.
So no creative player?. We have become more competitive but more boring. I miss the arsenal. Of 2000s…see Everton, leeds and Aston villa… Leeds never caved in even when the player Liverpool and mancity. Why must Arteta always fear big teams?.
AFC are on the verge of FINALLY
signing that midfield general we
havent had since Viera and your
moaning on about a lack of
creativity?
I cant only imagine what your
complaint would be on winning
lottery…”Well I still have to pay taxes
on this”
SMMFH
👍
You have issues
No one has issues. What he has is an opinion, which is different than yours…
With supposed Arsenal fans always
whining and condemning the
club I love, why YES I DO.
If AFC happen to add Benrahma
before the domestic window
shuts would you be pleased
with the clubs transfer
business?
I reckon you’d find something to
complain about.
Why do we need a creative player when we have 2-4 players that can play CAM if we go back to 4-3-3?
Its arguably Willian’s and Ceballos best position
then you have ESR who could get game time there and if there is anyway back at all, Ozil.
Well said Val.
I would of loved for HA to join
Arsenal but after coming back
to reality following his failed
courtship I’m quite content
that Edu and MA decided
against shelling out a ridiculous
sum for the young Frenchmen.
The addition of TP could provide
the impetus for MA to switch
back to his preferred 3-3-4
formation with DC or Willian
playing a more forward creative
role in the midfield diamond.
Oh ye of little faith! It must be so miserable for you and your permanent half empty glass. Just be glad you are a GOONER, as in different circumstances you might have ended up a Spud fan or of an even smaller club than them. And then be glad, sigh with relief and thank your lucky stars. As I do daily!
Arsenal have been looking soft in the
md for a long time.
Hopefully he can bring physicality to me the md
just do it and dont think even about jourginho.
Now a medical is being mentioned… pinch me… am I dreaming???!!!
Fingers crossed Sue, but the Partey
train seems to be rolling down the
tracks.
😁😂😜
I am jumping already
some fans ate ingrate,they don’t value anything arsenal is buying except those they miss.
Now they are complaining about TP…
I can’t wait to see Thomas partey deal to be done,we are all together waiting for it to happen before the end of deadline today
Are we allowed to Partey tomorrow?
I qas hungry but now am full.
Would be awesome if it happens. Fingers crossed
This is the real deal
His salary is reported to be 250 K per week + a seven-figure signing fee. I think he’s too expensive for what he does, because he’s just a DM
Partey isn’t even at the prime Vieira’s level, but we’re too desperate to sign him. We should’ve looked for a cheaper and younger one
250k keep dreaming buddy aint no one at arsenal except auba and ozil at that salary level. more like 120-150k
Hes definitely not “just a dm” hes great on the ball, can cut through midfields and has a great passing range as well as being solid defensively
I am holding my breath waiting anxiously for the BIG BREAKING NEWS
THOMAS PARTEY IS OUR OWN
Won’t sleep until the window is finally closed.