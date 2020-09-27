Arsenal set to launch an improved bid for Ligue 1 star

The Mail claims that Arsenal is set to launch an improved bid for Houssem Aouar after seeing their initial offer for the midfielder rejected.
The Gunners offered 35m euros for the 22-year-old but it was deemed not good enough by the French side.
The Gunners are refusing to give up the chase and as the transfer window draws to a close, they have intensified their efforts to land him.
The report claims that the Gunners are prepared to offer 40m euros now and also add 10m euros in add-ons.
The midfielder is one of three midfield targets that Mikel Arteta has with the Spaniard also looking to sign Jorginho and Thomas Partey.
Jorginho has been tracked by Arteta since his time at Napoli and Partey only emerged as an Arsenal target when Arteta became the club’s manager in the last transfer window.
It seems that the Gunners will try to sign Aouar first before considering a move for the other two midfielders.
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
