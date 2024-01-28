Arsenal set to loan out 19-year-old promising star

Arsenal is poised to loan out Charles Sagoe Jr for the second half of this season, aiming to provide him with more playing time.

The young talent made his debut for the Gunners in the Carabao Cup earlier this season, a testament to his promising potential and the opportunities he may receive in the future if he continues to develop.

Sagoe Jr has displayed excellent form for Arsenal’s youth teams, earning him the opportunity to play for the senior side. Mikel Arteta, known for fostering young talent during his tenure at the Emirates, believes that Sagoe Jr has the potential to thrive.

However, due to limited playing opportunities in the current Arsenal squad for the second half of the season, the decision has been made to loan him out. While the specific destination is not disclosed, Arsenal Youth reveals that Sagoe Jr was recently excluded from a youth matchday squad, signalling his imminent departure.

A six-month loan spell, providing regular playing time, is expected to contribute significantly to Sagoe Jr’s development, making him a more accomplished player upon his return to the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sagoe Jr needs game time at the senior level to fasten his development, and we hope he joins a team that will field him regularly.

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video reviewing our battering of Crystal Palace by our BRAZILIAN EAGLE HUNTERS

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…