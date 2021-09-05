Arsenal set to lose £20million striker for nothing as he stalls on new deal

Arsenal is set to lose Eddie Nketiah for free after valuing him at £20million around a year ago.
The Englishman is in the last months of his current deal and has refused to sign a new one that was offered to him by the Gunners.
He has watched the club promote Folarin Balogun to their first team and will now compete for a striker spot with his fellow academy graduate.
Nketiah has simply failed to take his goal-scoring form with the England Under-21 national team into the Emirates and Arsenal seem to be offering him a new deal just to protect his value in the event they do sell him.
The Sun says he is unwilling to renew terms with Arsenal and is now eyeing a huge payday abroad when he signs a pre-contract deal with another club in January.
This would come as a major blow to Arsenal who fielded interest from the likes of Crystal Palace and Brighton in the last transfer window.
The report claims that Arsenal’s asking price and the desire to have both a sell-on clause and a buy-back clause in the deal saw suitors turn away.
Nketiah has scored 16 goals from 17 competitive games for the England Under-21, but he has just 5 league goals from 38 matches for Arsenal.
Is Mikel Arteta really clearing out Unai Emery’s players?
The short answer would be ‘yes’.
Unai Emery’s Arsenal signings
According to transfermarkt, Unai Emery brought in 12 players during his three windows as Arsenal boss. He also promoted five players from the youth ranks to the senior team.
Of those 17 players, six are currently at the club, one of whom we tried to sell this summer and another will be allowed to leave for free next summer, his replacement already purchased for £24m. There’s also another on the list we would have sold had we not spent such a stupid amount on him.
Emery brought the following players to Arsenal:
Lucas Torreira (on loan)
Bernd Leno (will leave for free next summer)
Sokratis (gone)
Matteo Guendouzi (on loan, will be sold permanently next summer)
Denis Suarez (gone)
Stephan Lichtsteiner (gone, although Emery got rid of him)
William Saliba (on loan, still hasn’t played a single official minute for Arsenal after 2 years)
Kieran Tierney (renewed)
Nicolas Pepe (would most likely have been sold had Arsenal not spend £72m on him)
David Luiz (gone)
Gabriel Martinelli (renewed)
Dani Ceballos (gone)
Emery promoted the following Arsenal youngsters:
Eddie Nketiah (tried to sell this summer)
Dejan Iliev (on loan until the end of his Arsenal contract)
Reiss Nelson (tried to sell this summer)
Joe Willock (gone)
Bukayo Saka (renewed)
Contrast that with the players from the youth ranks that Arteta has promoted:
Emile Smith Rowe
Folarin Balogun
So, back to Emery’s players. There are 17 listed, 16 if we discount Lichtsteiner. Of those, seven remain at the club but only five play regularly (Leno, Tierney, Pepe, Martinelli, Saka).
Of those five, one will leave next summer (Leno), another was at the club before Emery arrived (Saka) and another was mostly an Edu signing (Martinelli).
Make of that what you will…