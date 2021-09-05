Arsenal set to lose £20million striker for nothing as he stalls on new deal

Arsenal is set to lose Eddie Nketiah for free after valuing him at £20million around a year ago.

The Englishman is in the last months of his current deal and has refused to sign a new one that was offered to him by the Gunners.

He has watched the club promote Folarin Balogun to their first team and will now compete for a striker spot with his fellow academy graduate.

Nketiah has simply failed to take his goal-scoring form with the England Under-21 national team into the Emirates and Arsenal seem to be offering him a new deal just to protect his value in the event they do sell him.

The Sun says he is unwilling to renew terms with Arsenal and is now eyeing a huge payday abroad when he signs a pre-contract deal with another club in January.

This would come as a major blow to Arsenal who fielded interest from the likes of Crystal Palace and Brighton in the last transfer window.

The report claims that Arsenal’s asking price and the desire to have both a sell-on clause and a buy-back clause in the deal saw suitors turn away.

Nketiah has scored 16 goals from 17 competitive games for the England Under-21, but he has just 5 league goals from 38 matches for Arsenal.