Arsenal set to lose another player to a three-month injury

Thomas Partey has reportedly sustained a fresh injury setback that is set to sideline him for the next three months.

Despite Arsenal’s acquisition of Declan Rice, Partey has been a consistent presence in the team this season, often operating from the right-back position as Mikel Arteta adjusts his tactical formation. His performances have earned him praise and have made him an important figure for the Gunners.

However, Arsenal will now face the challenge of coping without his contributions as a report in The Sun suggests that Partey has suffered a significant injury during training. According to the report, his absence could be an extended one, lasting up to three months.

This injury news comes as a blow to Arsenal, who had been relying on Partey’s versatility and form in their midfield and defensive setup.

Just Arsenal Opinion

If this turns out to be true, it will be a huge blow for us and we cannot sign any player to replace him.

Partey has been a key part of our new structure and this report means we will probably have to revert to our normal lineup with Ben White back as a right-back and Gabriel back in the team.

This is the only option after losing an important player like Partey and we have to find a way to keep our shape still and work with the system we have been using so far.

