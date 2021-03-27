Arsenal set to lose four first-team players to Africa Cup of Nations

Arsenal will lose up to four first-team players when the African Cup of Nations takes place in January next year.

The Gunners are one of the few English teams that rely on African players to help them achieve their goals.

Their team is captained by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who plays for the Gabon national team.

Thomas Partey, Nicolas Pepe, and Mohamed Elneny are three other players whose national teams are competing in Africa.

Aubameyang fired his country to the competition in their last game as they beat DR Congo 3-0 to seal their place in the finals.

Sun Sports claims that the competition will take place between January 9th and February 6th.

The competition was supposed to be held this year, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the organisers to shift it by a year.

Aubameyang is one of the key players at the Emirates and he is arguably the player that Arsenal will miss the most.

Partey is becoming influential in what the Gunners are trying to achieve under Mikel Arteta and he would also be missed.

Pepe has also been in fine form recently and if he starts the next season in this manner, then the Gunners would also miss him.

Elneny is one player that might leave the club in the summer. If that happens, then they will not have to deal with his absence.