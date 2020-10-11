Arsenal set to lose hotshot young striker for free next summer

We know that this has been one of the most difficult transfer windows for most clubs, not just Arsenal, but for me the biggest calamity from the club has been the failure to cash in on Folarin Balogun.

David Ornstein reported back in June that Balogun was set to leave Arsenal this summer, due to a stand-off from the player on a new contract extension, which has now entered the final year, and it now looks like we are resigned to losing the hitman on a free transfer next summer.

The 19 year-old has scored an astonishing 50 goals in 70 games for the Arsenal U18 and U21 sides, and as an England youth international could be lining up a very lucrative move for next summer.

It was rumoured that we turned down a 3million bid from Sheffield United for the American-born striker, but the window slammed shut with no move on the table.

I am guessing there is still time to persuade Balogun to put pen to paper, but having had three months trying to persuade him it looks like a lost cause, and with Pepe, Willian, Aubameyang, lacazette, Nketiah and Martinelli in front of him at Arsenal, there is little chance of Mikel Arteta being able to offer him much game time except in the Europa League and minor cup games.

This could be one mistake that could come back to bite Arsenal in the future…