Arsenal set to lose hotshot young striker for free next summer

We know that this has been one of the most difficult transfer windows for most clubs, not just Arsenal, but for me the biggest calamity from the club has been the failure to cash in on Folarin Balogun.
David Ornstein reported back in June that Balogun was set to leave Arsenal this summer, due to a stand-off from the player on a new contract extension, which has now entered the final year, and it now looks like we are resigned to losing the hitman on a free transfer next summer.
The 19 year-old has scored an astonishing 50 goals in 70 games for the Arsenal U18 and U21 sides, and as an England youth international could be lining up a very lucrative move for next summer.
It was rumoured that we turned down a 3million bid from Sheffield United for the American-born striker, but the window slammed shut with no move on the table.
I am guessing there is still time to persuade Balogun to put pen to paper, but having had three months trying to persuade him it looks like a lost cause, and with Pepe, Willian, Aubameyang, lacazette, Nketiah and Martinelli in front of him at Arsenal, there is little chance of Mikel Arteta being able to offer him much game time except in the Europa League and minor cup games.
This could be one mistake that could come back to bite Arsenal in the future…
There’s still time! I am amazed how SU only offered us 3m, yet went and splashed 23m on Brewster!!
OT.. Argh, I can’t stand the interlull, talk about dragging! Arsenal women are on at 12.30 though, so that’s good..
Dan kit.. 2 episodes in – Ratched – loving it!
Cannot force someone to sign a contract, club have done well in bringing in an alternative during the window. He is what 19 and plays in the under 23s, I don’t really see what the panic is? We tried to send him on loan last season he refused, reminds me of AMN when he was being ill advised. Perhaps Ainsley should put an arm round his shoulder and say take the pay increase, sign the 2 year extension and head off on loan to Brentford as benrahma’s replacement along with Saliba.
He may have a sudden change of heart… who knows?
I like the idea of a loan switch to Brentford though..
👍👍you enjoyed the priest scene ?😂
As I understand it, Arsenal will stand to get more than 3m for him in compensation if he leaves on a “free”. But a transfer with a buyback clause and sell-on percentage seems like a better option if they cant get him to change his mind.
Dont let him go plz,we will regret later like serge gnabry
We should do everything to keep Folarin Balogun. To buy a player like him will cost a fortune in the future. Give him a good contract, and we should give him chances in the Carabao Cup, FA cup etc. We ****** up on Gnabry why ****** up on Folarin. Stupid to risk losing him. Look at Andy Cole. He was ours for 3 years and won United titles. How many mistakes like this can we make?
He can’t play in the Europa league as he isn’t currently in the squad. Off topic but why on earth are there 5 goalkeepers in the Europa league squad?
That’s right. Also how many teams can have as many centre backs as we do? If we play 4-3-3 we will use 2 centre backs, but we have Socratis, Gabriel, Holding, Chambers, Mustafi, Mari, David Luiz, Saliba (and we have played Kolasinac there). That really is insane. Mind****.