Arsenal set to lose out to Bayern Munich in battle to sign classy Austrian

Arsenal will miss out on the signing of Marcel Sabitzer in this transfer window as the Austrian is heading to Bayern Munich instead.

He has just one year left on his current RB Leipzig deal and has refused to sign a new one.

Arsenal and Tottenham are two Premier League clubs who have been linked with a move for him for much of this summer.

His contract situation means that they could have got him on a cheap transfer.

However, he now looks set to remain in the Bundesliga with a new report on Todofichajes claiming that he will complete a transfer to Bayern.

The move will reunite him with his former manager, Julian Nagelsmann, who became the Bayern boss at the end of last season.

The Gunners have just landed Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid and they expected him to become their chief creator.

But he is probably not experienced enough to shoulder that responsibility at the Emirates, which would have made Sabitzer an ideal signing.

But he is heading to Bavaria now and he also doesn’t want to join another club apart from Bayern at the moment.