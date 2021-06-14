Arsenal set to lose out to Italian giants in battle to sign Barcelona man

Arsenal is set to miss out on the signing of Junior Firpo as he closes in on a move to AC Milan.

The left-back is one of the players that Barcelona wants to offload so that they can add new players to their squad.

The Catalans have too many players on big wages and want to reduce that before next season commences.

Firpo has been on the radar of Arsenal for some time now with Calciomercato reporting in February that Arsenal was keen to sign him on loan as the deputy to Kieran Tierney.

They had sent Sead Kolasinac out on loan to Schalke 04 and hope that Firpo would cover for the often-injured Tierney.

The deal didn’t go through, even though the report insisted that he was interested in moving to London.

Todofichajes is now reporting that Arsenal’s loss will become Milan’s gain as the Italians close in on signing him.

The report says Milan has reached an agreement with Barca for his signature and he would play in Italy in the next campaign.

The Catalans wanted to sell him but a shortage of takers has forced them to accept Milan’s loan proposal.

The deal is close, but if Arsenal is serious about signing him, they can hijack it before it is made official.