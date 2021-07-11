Arsenal set to lose out to Juventus in midfielder pursuit

Arsenal looks set to miss out on signing Manuel Locatelli despite their persistent efforts to beat Juventus to his signature.
The Gunners have been one of the main suitors for the Euro 2020 star but they faced competition from top European clubs that can offer him Champions League football next season.
Todofichajes is now reporting that they will certainly miss out on signing him to Juventus.
The report says the midfielder has made it clear he would only join the Bianconeri.
The former Italian champions have been talking to him and his current club, Sassuolo and they are increasingly likely to reach an agreement.
On the personal front, the report says there would be no issues for Locatelli who is set to sign a long-term contract until 2026 worth €5m per season with them.
This means Arsenal can now rest and consider his pursuit a failed one.
The Gunners have other midfield targets in their bid to sign new players including the likes of Houssem Aouar, who they might turn towards signing now.
The Frenchman should leave Lyon this summer after Arsenal nearly signed him in the last summer transfer window.
Because he has fewer years left on his current deal, he should also cost less than he would have cost them last summer.
Classy England fans boos Italian national anthem
Punch of over rated players
England only played one game away from Wembley home soil compare that to other teams and the distance they have to travel I wonder why they have to enjoy so much advantage
did they do anything others didn’t do?
Of course it’s rude to boo – very rude
Other than that it’s sour grapes and luck of the draw. There does have to be a host nation
I think what Classic is trying to say is:
It’s coming home
He is a quality and a good footballer.if he doesn’t want to come leave him,he is not the only quality affordable footballer in the world,Leave this Guiza alone to go to Juventus and by the way if he became a gunner i will support him 100%.we need players who want to play for the cannon because the shirt is heavy to carry so it needs players with a cheerful heart! so the search continues period 🤔
Can’t force anyone, and perhaps better in the long run to bring in a player that loves the club.
Perhaps a bit more of that would build a team of chemistry rather than a group of mercenaries playing for paychecks.
Why don’t we go all out for Declan Rice
Would love to!
The realisation that CL football, whether some fans thought we were competing or not, is finally sinking in I think!!!
That’s why all the top clubs make it their No. 1 priority to ensure qualification to this competition.