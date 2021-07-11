Arsenal set to lose out to Juventus in midfielder pursuit

Arsenal looks set to miss out on signing Manuel Locatelli despite their persistent efforts to beat Juventus to his signature.

The Gunners have been one of the main suitors for the Euro 2020 star but they faced competition from top European clubs that can offer him Champions League football next season.

Todofichajes is now reporting that they will certainly miss out on signing him to Juventus.

The report says the midfielder has made it clear he would only join the Bianconeri.

The former Italian champions have been talking to him and his current club, Sassuolo and they are increasingly likely to reach an agreement.

On the personal front, the report says there would be no issues for Locatelli who is set to sign a long-term contract until 2026 worth €5m per season with them.

This means Arsenal can now rest and consider his pursuit a failed one.

The Gunners have other midfield targets in their bid to sign new players including the likes of Houssem Aouar, who they might turn towards signing now.

The Frenchman should leave Lyon this summer after Arsenal nearly signed him in the last summer transfer window.

Because he has fewer years left on his current deal, he should also cost less than he would have cost them last summer.