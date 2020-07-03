Arsenal set to lose teenage goal scorer after his latest social media post

Arsenal has just signed Bukayo Saka on to a new long-term deal in what is one of the best pieces of business the club has done in a while.

However, the young Englishman isn’t the only youngster that the club is trying to tie down to a new deal.

Reports for some time now have claimed that Arsenal might be about to lose one of the more prodigiously talented youth team players, Folarin Balogun.

The teenager is a prolific striker for the Arsenal youth teams, and he has entered the final year of his current deal with the Gunners.

He is a subject of interest from some of the best teams in Europe (HITC), but Arsenal wants to keep hold of him.

However, it appears that the player may have decided to leave the Gunners for good after his latest post on social media.

The striker made a post on his Instagram which seems to suggest that he has made his last visit to the Arsenal training ground.

He posted an image of the club’s London Colney’s academy training ground and he captioned it: ‘A lot of goals on that pitch’ alongside a crying emoji.

Balogun has been unconvinced of his chances of breaking into the Arsenal first team with the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli all ahead of him in the pecking order.