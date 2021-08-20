Arsenal set to lose their long term target to bitter rival Tottenham

Tottenham is looking to beat Arsenal to the signature of Houssem Aouar in this transfer window after the Gunners secured the signing of Martin Odegaard.

Aouar has been an Arsenal target since last summer and they tried to sign him before moving for Thomas Partey.

They never had plans for Odegaard at the time, but it all changed when the Norwegian joined them in the winter transfer window on loan and was in good form.

Arsenal was determined to sign him on a permanent basis and have now secured his return to the club, but their links to Aouar are still active.

Lyon wants to sell him as he has two more seasons left on his current deal.

Tottenham has become interested with Todofichajes claiming that they are signing players for the future and believe he fits the profile of the sort of player they want.

The report claims that the Lilywhites want to add him to their squad in this transfer window before it closes in about 10 days.

Lyon has valued his departure at 50m euros, but they are likely to reduce that figure if a suitor engages them seriously to sign him.

Arsenal has spent a lot of money in this transfer window and they might want to wait until next summer to sign him, giving Tottenham the opportunity to wrap up his transfer early.