Arsenal set to lose two players to injury for a number of weeks

Arsenal has been hit with a double fitness setback as both Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling are set to spend time on the sidelines. This development adds to an already challenging season for the Gunners, who have faced persistent injury issues with key players throughout the campaign.

Saka, a pivotal figure in Arsenal’s attack, has been instrumental in driving the team’s performances alongside Martin Odegaard in recent seasons. His absence is undoubtedly a significant blow, as the England international is often the player Arsenal relies on to deliver in crucial moments. While Saka has missed games before, his return usually brings an instant boost to the team’s quality and confidence. Without him, Mikel Arteta will need to find creative solutions to maintain Arsenal’s momentum in both domestic and European competitions.

Sterling, while not a regular starter, provides valuable depth and versatility in attack. His ability to step in and perform when first-choice players are unavailable has been a crucial asset for Arsenal. Losing him at the same time as Saka leaves the Gunners thin on reliable attacking options, further complicating Arteta’s plans to sustain their push for success this season.

According to Arsenal Media, both players are set to miss the next few games, leaving the team to navigate a critical stretch of fixtures without two key contributors. This double absence is a blow to Arsenal’s ambitions, particularly as the season enters a busy and demanding phase.

Despite these challenges, Arsenal must find ways to adapt and maintain their form. The squad depth will be tested, and players like Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and Kai Havertz will need to step up in Saka’s and Sterling’s absence. The Gunners’ ability to stay competitive will depend on their resilience and tactical flexibility under Arteta’s guidance.

