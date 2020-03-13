Arsenal set to make £45 million move for highly rated La Liga star

Arsenal is interested in signing Atletico Madrid’s Champions League hero, Thomas Partey.

The Ghanaian was a member of the Atletico Madrid team that knocked out Liverpool from the Champions League this week.

He is expected to leave the Wanda Metropolitana at any time because of his relatively low release clause which currently stands at £45 million.

Arsenal had a quiet winter transfer window after they signed just two defenders – Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares.

Both joined the team on loan until the end of the season when the club would have the time to plan for the following campaign.

Mikel Arteta is expected to be backed heavily in the transfer window and the Spaniard rates Partey highly, according to Talksport.

Partey is one of the most combative midfielders in Spain and having spent years playing under the defensive-minded Diego Simeone, Arteta probably feels that he is the ideal candidate to shield his defence.

Partey hasn’t talked much about his future but earlier reports claimed that Atletico is yet to renew his current deal as they promised him at the start of the season.

If the Spaniards can’t match Arsenal’s contract offer, Atletico may have to sell the player should the Gunners also meet his release clause.

Arteta is expected to add even more players, but one of the club’s priority now will be to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.