Arsenal reportedly set to make Alexander Isak their first striker target and have already decided on his worth

It is the worst-kept secret that Arsenal will want to sign a striker this summer.

Striking duo Gabriel Jesus, who has only scored four goals, and Eddie Nketiah, who has only scored five, have undoubtedly been so disappointing that the Arsenal attack yearns for an upgrade.

Despite Kai Havertz’s impressive form (8 goals and 5 assists in 11 games), which poses a threat to this transfer swoop, it would be astonishing if Mikel Arteta and Edu overlooked the need for a top striker..

It is unclear who this upgrade is, but according to the Independent, Newcastle’s Alexander Isak could be it.

Mikel Arteta thinks the Swede is ideal for his project, according to The Independent. His exploits at Real Sociedad may have already convinced them, but his growth and development since joining Newcastle have undoubtedly further piqued their interest.

In the last two seasons, he has scored 29 goals in 48 league appearances (19 goals have come this campaign).

Isak would have been “untouchable” if Newcastle hadn’t had to sell to balance their books and comply with FFP.

However, it is anticipated that he’ll be sellable in the summer.

Arsenal want to be the team that signs him, but according to the Independent , the North Londoners would not exhibit desperation in this transfer race.

Apparently, they already know how much they’re willing to pay for the striker and will not get involved in a back-and-forth transfer saga.

The Gunners may make a take-it-or-leave-it offer to the Magpies for Isak. If the Magpies reject the offer, as claimed by the Independent, they’ll turn their focus to other striking targets like Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting CP, Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna, and Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig.

Daniel O

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…