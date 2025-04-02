Arsenal set to make an approach for wantaway Serie A forward in the summer

Arsenal have maintained a long-standing interest in Dusan Vlahovic, and this summer could finally present the opportunity for them to secure his signature. The Serbian forward has been on the club’s radar for several years, and with the Gunners prioritising a new striker in the upcoming transfer window, they could intensify their pursuit of the Juventus star.

The North London side have struggled to find a consistent goalscorer, with Arsenal’s strikers enduring a difficult season in front of goal. As a result, strengthening the attack has become a key objective. With a new Sporting Director now in place, the club’s recruitment strategy is expected to be more aggressive, increasing the likelihood of a high-profile striker signing. Fans are eager for reinforcements, and Vlahovic has emerged as a prime candidate.

Despite being Juventus’ leading goalscorer, Vlahovic faces an uncertain future at the club due to a contract dispute. The Italian side are pushing for him to accept a reduced salary from his current €12 million per season deal in order to extend his stay, but the striker is unwilling to agree to a pay cut. This deadlock has created a significant divide between player and club, with a summer departure now appearing likely. Arsenal could be well-positioned to capitalise on this situation and finally bring him to the Premier League.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal are one of several clubs monitoring Vlahovic, with his unresolved contract situation making a transfer increasingly feasible. The club have been long-time admirers of the Serbian international and previously attempted to sign him before his move to Juventus from Fiorentina. Now, with Juventus open to selling due to financial constraints, the Gunners could renew their efforts to secure his services.

If Arsenal proceed with a move, they are expected to face competition from other European clubs. However, with their pressing need for a reliable goalscorer, they may be willing to make a significant financial commitment to secure the 25-year-old’s signature.

