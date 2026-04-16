Ousmane Diomande
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Arsenal set to make Crystal Palace regret not signing a defender in the summer

Ousmane Diomande (Getty Images)

Ousmane Diomande remains a highly sought-after defender and has been on Arsenal’s radar for a considerable period, although Crystal Palace came closest to securing his signature last summer.

The Eagles identified him as one of their primary transfer targets and maintained close contact in an effort to bring him to Selhurst Park.

They entered negotiations with Sporting Club but were unable to reach an agreement, a development that could now prove costly given Arsenal’s renewed interest in the player.

Arsenal revive interest in Diomande

Arsenal are continuing to monitor the defender closely and are now preparing to intensify their pursuit ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

According to Sport Witness, the Gunners remain keen to add him to their squad and are planning to make a move in the summer.

The report suggests that Arsenal are ready to step up their interest, increasing the likelihood of a formal approach once the transfer window opens.

Crystal Palace setback and transfer outlook

Arsenal’s strong relationship with Sporting could play a role in any potential deal, particularly following previous successful business between the clubs.

This situation may leave Crystal Palace reflecting on their missed opportunity, as their earlier inability to finalise an agreement has opened the door for renewed competition.

If faced with a choice, Diomande is expected to favour a move to Arsenal, even if it could result in reduced playing time compared to what he might receive at Selhurst Park.

The coming months will be crucial in determining his future, as Arsenal look to strengthen their squad and rival clubs assess their own transfer priorities.

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