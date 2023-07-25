Arsenal closing in on fourth signing of the summer (plus video)

Arsenal’s pursuit of Gremio’s attacking midfielder, Bitello, is reaching its climax, with TuttoMercatoWeb indicating that the Gunners are closing in on a deal worth around €8 million (£7 million).

Despite interest from Italian clubs and initial demands of €10 million (£8.6 million) from Gremio, negotiations are expected to be finalized this week, bringing the Brazilian talent to London.

🚨 BREAKING: Arsenal are set to sign Bitello from Grêmio this week. €8m deal. Reports, @dimitri_conti from @TuttoMercatoWeb. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/wfyLgRSnC1 — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) July 25, 2023

The move to the Emirates Stadium comes after the 23-year-old was scouted by several Italian teams, and there were even suggestions of him being offered to Serie A sides. However, it appears that Bitello’s future lies in England, as Edu Gaspar, Arsenal’s technical director, has reportedly become convinced by the midfielder’s potential.

The young Brazilian started his football journey at FC Cascavel before being signed by Gremio in 2018. Since then, he has progressed through the ranks and become a key figure for the Brazilian club.

In 85 appearances, Bitello has contributed 16 goals and provided seven assists, showcasing his attacking prowess and creative abilities.

Despite his promising performances, the midfielder is yet to earn a call-up to the Brazilian national team. A move to Europe could be the next step in his career, providing him with the platform to further develop and catch the attention of national team selectors.

While Arsenal fans hope to witness another Brazilian gem in the ranks following the success of Gabriel Martinelli, there are concerns about Bitello’s eligibility to play in England due to work permit issues. As a potential solution, it’s suggested that he may head out on loan to gain valuable experience and playing time.

The addition of the youngster to the team will certainly add depth to Mikel Arteta’s ranks. It will be intriguing to see if the Spaniard deploys him in midfield, or as a backup to Saka, where he is equally adept at playing.

Writer – Yash Bisht

