Arsenal set to miss out as Newcastle close on club-record deal

Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move to sign Alexander Isak in recent windows, but he now looks set to leave Real Sociedad for Newcastle instead.

The Gunners have already moved to bring in Gabriel Jesus, the striker identified before the transfer window opened as our priority signing to replace the departed Alexandre Lacazette, but we appear to remain keen on adding another forward to our front line this summer, with the likes of Raphinha and Raheem Sterling both having been linked.

One player who was strongly linked with us 12 months ago was Isak however, both before and after his thoroughly impressive Euro 2020 tournament with Sweden, and it has seemed like a matter of time before a club came in with a big offer to sign him.

Newcastle now look set to jump in and break their transfer record to land him (the Telegraph reports) as they look to splash their newfound riches, with their recent takeover giving them the richest club owners in world football.

It will be interesting to see if the Toon can get this deal over the line, and just how ready he is for the Premier League. For a striker, he is yet to score a monster amount of goals, but he certainly has a huge amount of talent and I hope he does end up at St James’ Park this summer.

I don’t personally think he is ready to be our main man as we look to build a team worthy of finishing in the top-four this term, but at the same time, he certainly has the potential to be a world-beater under the right tutelage.

Patrick

