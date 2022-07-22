Arsenal set to miss out as striker closes on West Ham move

West Ham are advancing on a deal to sign Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo this summer, a player Arsenal have been looking at also.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with a move to sign the Italy international in recent seasons, but following the signing of Gabriel Jesus, we currently appear to be looking to strengthen in other areas of the team at present.

We could well be left to rue our decision if he is to prove a hit for the Hammers, who have been threatening to challenge the top six of late, and Scamacca is certainly an exciting addition to their front line, if they can get the deal over the line.

The Express reports than a £30 Million fee has been agreed with the Serie A side, with a potential £5 Million in add-ons on top, and the move now looks likely to get over the line.

West Ham have needed a strong alternative to Michael Antonio up top, and I think the towering forward will be a great signing for them, but I’m not sure I would have preferred him to have joined over Gabriel Jesus.

Do you expect Scamacca to have a big impact for West Ham?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch highlights from Arsenal’s open training session on our preseason tour of the USA

Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids