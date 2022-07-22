Arsenal set to miss out as striker closes on West Ham move

West Ham are advancing on a deal to sign Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo this summer, a player Arsenal have been looking at also.
The Gunners have been strongly linked with a move to sign the Italy international in recent seasons, but following the signing of Gabriel Jesus, we currently appear to be looking to strengthen in other areas of the team at present.
We could well be left to rue our decision if he is to prove a hit for the Hammers, who have been threatening to challenge the top six of late, and Scamacca is certainly an exciting addition to their front line, if they can get the deal over the line.
The Express reports than a £30 Million fee has been agreed with the Serie A side, with a potential £5 Million in add-ons on top, and the move now looks likely to get over the line.
West Ham have needed a strong alternative to Michael Antonio up top, and I think the towering forward will be a great signing for them, but I’m not sure I would have preferred him to have joined over Gabriel Jesus.
Do you expect Scamacca to have a big impact for West Ham?
Patrick
He would have been a great Plan B striker. We may rue not going for him.
Strongly agree with you Sean he’s a very good attack bully to compliment our team.
We should hijack this deal at all cost, Scamacca should be a priority over Tielemans or any other midfielders for that matter.
Am hearing he isn’t without baggage though
I don’t like the westham deal to sign Scamacca. In addition to the £35m, there is also a 10% sell on clause. He could turn out to be another Haller for Westham.
At some point we have to start acting like big club as that’s what big clubs do
not in for another striker at this point. we have nketiah and jesus. have to be honest, nketiah looks like he may be stepping his game up. we’ll see if he can earn that big contract he signed.
We also have martinelli there who can be a quick counter attack guy. Let’s hope they deliver and scamacca returns a fair results not flopping.
I beg to differ, players from the Italian league do not do well in the EPL. We and Torrera are struggling, Lukaku did struggle too, so Mikel very judiciously passed the offer. Good luck to him and WHU. We have been liked with a very exciting player called Cody Gapko. Maybe the magician will pull out another dove from his hat? I think so!
More like pigeons
I know it is not the best way to make conclusions about any player. But from the YouTube clips I watched of him, scamacca looked good. Strong bully, the type of striker that I was hoping.
I liked what I saw.. But we can’t always have all that we want..
He might turn out to be a typical average player but at the moment I am Gutted we didn’t go for him at only about £38 million..
I am now firmly convinced that we are heading in the right direction with the personality of our recent additions.
Partey, Odegard, Jesus, Tieney, Zink, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu.
These guys won’t loose a match before kick off cos they have got a strong personality and also have the ability.
We can now face the big teams are give it a real go away from home and it’s exciting to imagine.
I saw the first Arteta team in sky yesterday and it further showed how far off we were and how far (in a good way) we have come.
I am a poor fan in Nigeria, but I’m saving up already go be able to get our away kit, that’s how excited I am fir the coming season.
Cheers to all you real Gunners.
I thought they said he doesn’t wanna leave seria A. When we were in for this guy I was hearing 50 mil to 60 all of a sudden he is 30?
He was not interested in coming to EPL maybe bcz big Italian clubs were also showing interest in him some thing that confused him to respond big no to us I’m sure of which he must be regretting now, and all what MA need is a player who is right and ready to work with Arsenal.
Patricks usual last line question is another pointless “what if”!
How I loathe what ifs, being the realist I am and concerned only with what IS , and NOT what IFS!