Arsenal set to miss out on Barcelona star following massive valuation

Arsenal would need to be ready to pay a huge fee if they move ahead with their plans to sign Ousmane Dembele.

The French star has been struggling to live up to his talents since he moved to Barcelona in 2017.

His season has been marred by several injuries that have seen him miss more than 60 games for the Spanish side.

He has played just nine games for them this campaign and Barcelona seems to be ready to cut their losses and allow him to leave.

The attacker would have just two seasons left on his contract at the end of the current season and Barca would want to avoid losing him for nothing.

They are willing to sell him according to Sun Sport but their price tag could put his suitors off.

The report claims that Barcelona wants £110 million for the player they signed for £135 million three years ago.

That fee would be too much for a player that not only struggles with injuries but also has a bad disciplinary record.

The same report claims that he has been arriving at training late, missing team meetings and staying up late to play video games with his friends.

However, he remains a very talented lad and his addition to this Arsenal side could help take them to new heights.