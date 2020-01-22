Arsenal set to miss out on Brazilian target following £21 million agreement

Arsenal hopes of signing exciting Brazilian looking unlikely.

Arsenal has suffered their first major blow of this transfer window with the Gunners set to miss out on the transfer of Bruno Guimaraes.

The Gunners had been the front runners to sign the young Brazilian, but they have been reluctant to splash the cash this month.

The likes of Benfica and Chelsea also targeted the midfielder with the Portuguese side reportedly lodging a bid that was rejected.

Arsenal has been limited with their spending this month despite scouting Guimaraes for some time.

The Daily Mail claims that Olympique Lyon is set to beat Arsenal to the player’s signature after they had their bid accepted.

The report claims that Athletico Paranaense’ has accepted the French side’s offer which is in the region of £21 million.

The player has been granted permission to speak to the Ligue 1 outfit and talks on personal terms seem to be progressing well.

The Gunners can still sign the player, but they would have to match or offer more than Lyon’s offering which is unlikely given Arsenal’s reluctance to spend heavily this month.

That said, you can never say never and until the player signs on the dotted line it would be wise to wait and see how this turns out.