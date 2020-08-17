Arsenal set to miss out on defensive target to Italian giants

Calciomercato via Sun Sports claims that Arsenal may have blown their chance of signing Sevilla loanee, Sergio Reguilon as he closes in on a transfer to Napoli.

The left-back has been in fantastic form for Sevilla this season as they ended their league campaign in a Champions League spot and have also reached the final of this season’s Europa League.

He joined Sevilla because he is behind Ferland Mendy and Marcelo at Real Madrid and that will not change when he returns from his loan spell.

He has been tipped to leave the Bernabeu permanently this summer and Arsenal has been linked with a move for him.

His agent is Kia Joorabchian, who is very close to the Arsenal board and because of this, it has been thought that it will be easy for the Gunners to seal his transfer.

However, the report is claiming that the defender has been in talks with Napoli over the past few days as they look to add him to their team.

If he joins them, he will become the Gunners’ second transfer target to have joined the Italians after they landed Victor Osimhen recently, and they are also interested in signing Gabriel Magalhaes.