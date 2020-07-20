Arsenal set to miss out on forward as he nears Serie A transfer

Victor Osimhen has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal this season as the Gunners look to bolster their team.

He has spent just one season at French side, Lille, but his fine goal return has attracted the attention of top European teams.

Arsenal is one of them, but the Gunners look set to miss out on signing him as he nears a move to Italian side, Napoli.

Football Italia claims that he will become a Napoli player in the next couple of hours after he changed his agent to get the deal over the line.

Osimhen is one player that has been tipped to join the Gunners if they lose any of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

The future of both players remains uncertain at the moment, but the club is having a good time on the pitch and they are focused on ending this season in the best possible position that they can end it in.

The move would cost the Italians €81m, according to the report, a fee that Arsenal would have struggled to match as they struggle with funds due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gunners will now look to secure the future of Aubameyang and Lacazette as they have both been in fine form for the team, recently.